Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SECCF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

SECCF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

