Sessia (KICKS) 1-Day Volume Tops $339,828.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last week, Sessia has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $433,391.49 and $339,828.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034031 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.20 or 0.04472851 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00301523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,944,076 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

