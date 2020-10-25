Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,426.32

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,426.32 and traded as high as $2,532.62. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,532.00, with a volume of 274,134 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,458.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,426.32.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 100 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,377 ($3,105.57).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

