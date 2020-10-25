Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,271.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

