Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 23.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,457,000 after buying an additional 2,008,333 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,009,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,383,000 after buying an additional 889,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 31.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,867,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after buying an additional 689,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJR. Barclays began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

