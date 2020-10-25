Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.76

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and traded as high as $56.40. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 301,236 shares traded.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

