Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

