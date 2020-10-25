Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.5% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,598,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,483,000 after purchasing an additional 504,965 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

