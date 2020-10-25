Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 1,364 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 727,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 50,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 215,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 372,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.