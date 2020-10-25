Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $543.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.