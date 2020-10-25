Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Cut to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. BofA Securities currently has $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

