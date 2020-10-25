Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,030,662.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $626,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $6,516,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 684,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 264,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

