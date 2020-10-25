Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

