Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $66.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $158.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.