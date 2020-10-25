Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives $23.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 2,077,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,641. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.