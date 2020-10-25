SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plummeting air-travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic primarily induced a share price depreciation of 42.5% in SkyWest since February. Weakness related to air travel is affecting the company’s bottom line and passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers). Notably, the load factor deteriorated 4950 basis points to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2020 due to shrinkage in air-travel demand, thanks to the prevalent pandemic. In fact, first-half 2020 revenues plunged 26.4% due to dwindling air-travel demand. We expect the company's third-quarter 2020 performance to have been hurt by low revenues as well. However, SkyWest’s liquidity position is impressive. Federal funding under the CARES Act further enhanced its cash position.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of SKYW opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SkyWest by 438.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

