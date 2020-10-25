Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Skyworks Solutions also posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,363,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.