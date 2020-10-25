Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells $922,092.10 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SNBR opened at $65.00 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 134,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sleep Number by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,197,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

