SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 3,392,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,831. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 838.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $8,789,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

