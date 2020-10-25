Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,697,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $46,012,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $17,041,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $11,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SWBI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,186. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.38 million, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,882.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,827 shares of company stock worth $707,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

