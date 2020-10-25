Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,349.85

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,349.85 and traded as high as $1,423.50. Smiths Group shares last traded at $1,414.56, with a volume of 1,401,509 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,435 ($18.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,560.71 ($20.39).

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,405.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,349.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,498.40 ($16,329.24). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total value of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

