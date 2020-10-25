Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

