Snowflake Inc.’s (NYSE:SNOW) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 26th. Snowflake had issued 28,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $3,360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $120.00. During Snowflake’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

SNOW opened at $265.05 on Friday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

