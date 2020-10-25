Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Social Reality in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SRAX stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Social Reality has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Social Reality will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

