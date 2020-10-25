Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.29-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.27. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

NYSE SON opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.91.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

