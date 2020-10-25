SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,862,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $61.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

