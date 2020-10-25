SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,375 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $42.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

