SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,378.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $242,360.73 and approximately $2,378.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $7.50. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,979.05 or 0.99964816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00041564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00559767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00803061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00094997 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004011 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.