S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%.

STBA stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STBA. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

