St. James's Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of St. James's Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of St. James's Place from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James's Place has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. St. James's Place has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.