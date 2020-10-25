StepStone Group Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group’s (NASDAQ:STEP) quiet period will end on Monday, October 26th. StepStone Group had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.55 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

