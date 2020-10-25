Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 193 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,809.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

