Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $129,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

