Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.51. Stingray Group shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 60,277 shares changing hands.

RAY.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Stingray Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

