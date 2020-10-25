Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.28 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034155 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.04481010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00301713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DATA is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,204,898 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

