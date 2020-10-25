Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

SPH has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SPH opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 238,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

