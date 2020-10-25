Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $18.67 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

