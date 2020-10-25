Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco units have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing MLP industry over the past six months (+8.1% vs. -0.5%) and look well positioned for further growth. Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect strong business. Moreover, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs and expenses, which will give a boost to the bottom line, is commendable. Notably, the partnership expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $700 million, higher than the previous guidance. As such, the stock reflects tremendous upside potential from its current levels.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

