SVB Leerink Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of VRTX opened at $211.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $189.35 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

