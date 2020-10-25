Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

