T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

