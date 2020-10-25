T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 205,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 190,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 176,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 922,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,598. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

