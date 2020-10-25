TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $74.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $216,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7,038.04 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

