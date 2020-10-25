TD Securities Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.00.

BYDGF stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

