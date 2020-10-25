TD Securities Downgrades Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Tender

TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $83,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 375.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 808,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

