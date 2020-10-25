Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLTZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

