Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to $13.50 at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 213,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 298,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

