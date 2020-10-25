Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $24.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

