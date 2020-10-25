TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. TELUS reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TELUS by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 121.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 410,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 82.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 94.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

