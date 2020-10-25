Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TRVCF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.